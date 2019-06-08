Delhi Metro exploring ways to implement free ride scheme for women: Sources

Headlines

This Indian cricketer owned jewels worth Rs 22,000 crore, much richer than Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar; net worth was…

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

Instagram’s new feature to allow users to share feed posts with 'Close Friends' only

Cuteness alert: Mother lion's heartwarming bond as cubs follow her every step, video is viral

Meet India's richest pharma firm owner who is the son of a horse breeder, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mitchell Starc's quest for an IPL comeback in 2024

Cuteness alert: Mother lion's heartwarming bond as cubs follow her every step, video is viral

G20 Summit 2023: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and top world leaders are staying at these luxury hotels in Delhi

7 symptoms of gastritis (stomach inflammation)

Luxurious properties owned by BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Suga

Which is the highest mountain of each continent?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Shah Rukh Khan is 'overwhelmed' with positive reactions to Jawan, thanks fans 'who have gone happily in the theatres'

OG Chandramukhi Jyotika feels 'extremely proud to see' Kangana Ranaut playing her role in Chandramukhi 2: 'Huge fan'

Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan to produce Kiran Rao’s directorial comeback, film to release on this date

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Metro exploring ways to implement free ride scheme for women: Sources

Sources said, the DMRC made a presentation to the transport commissioner offering preliminary plans on executing the proposal

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 08, 2019, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The DMRC is "exploring ways" to take forward the Delhi government's decision to make metro rides free for women, while keeping in mind the financial implication and technical feasibility associated with the proposal, official sources said Friday.

Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Mangu Singh and senior officials of the DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMITS) attended a meeting chaired by Delhi Transport Commissioner Rajeev Kumar at the Secretariat on Thursday, they said.

Sources said, the DMRC made a presentation to the transport commissioner offering preliminary plans on executing the proposal.

Announcing the proposal earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that his government will provide subsidy to the three public transporters for providing free rides to women commuters in DTC buses and Delhi Metro.

He had said the proposal was expected to materialise in the next two-three months, extending an estimated figure of Rs 700-800 crore as expenditure for financing the scheme for remaining months of this financial year.

Sources said, the DMRC is "exploring ways" to see how the proposal can be implemented. However, the financial implication and technical and logistic feasibility of the scheme are factors that will impinge on the execution of the proposal.

"While the government is providing subsidy, the implementation of the proposal will entail logistical cost, nonetheless," a source said. The Delhi Metro's current operational span is over 336 km with 244 stations, in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Gurgaon, Noida and Faridabad.

The average daily ridership of the urban rapid transit system is about 25 lakh and nearly one-third of the commuters are women.

According to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2017-18, released in March 2018, after completion of Phase-III of DMRC, the ridership was expected to increase up to 40 lakh per day.

The AAP government has claimed that the move will not lead to overcrowding as still there is a "window of 15 lakh commuters".

However, sources said the daily ridership is an average figure and includes both peak and off-peak hours traffic volume. Therefore, with provision for free ride, peak hour traffic might surge suddenly leading to overcrowding.

Kejriwal after announcing the proposal on June 3 had asked officials to study the proposal. The government has also sought feedback from the public.

Officers were given a week's time to prepare a detailed report after which a proposal will be brought in the cabinet, he said.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had written to Principal Secretary-cum-Transport Commissioner Rajeev Kumar on June 3, asking him to take necessary steps to give shape to the proposal.

In a letter to the DMRC chairman, Kumar had sought to know the proposal's financial implication, technical feasibility and modalities and challenges in its implementation.

Kumar also said in his letter that note in this regard will be put before the Cabinet on June 11. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Parineeti Chopra misses Sushant Singh Rajput as Shuddh Desi Romance turns 10: 'You were one of...'

This 22-year-old Google software engineer aims to retire early with Rs 41 crore savings, know his story

Isha Ambani reacts to her Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm teaming up with Alia Bhatt's brand, says 'her daughter, my twins are..'

Manoj Joshi sings Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai amid India's name change row: Watch

Zinda Tilismath Announces a Groundbreaking Partnership with SRK's Much Anticipated Film 'Jawan'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE