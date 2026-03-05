Delhi Metro Expansion: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate two new corridors on Pink, Magenta lines

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several important projects in Delhi on Sunday, 8 March. Two new corridors of the Delhi Metro: Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur (Pink Line) and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park (Magenta Line) will be inaugurated. In addition, the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A) will also be laid.

The total cost of these metro projects exceeds Rs 18,300 crore, which are expected to further strengthen public transport in Delhi. CM Rekha Gupta said that the expansion of the metro network will improve public transport, make daily travel easier for citizens, reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, and help control pollution.

She informed that the programme will be held at DDA Utsav Sthal-3 (in front of Nirankari Mandal).

Pink Line to extend with two new corridors

The Chief Minister said that the Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur section is 12.3 kilometres long and includes eight elevated stations. This corridor comes under Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar Pink Line. With this addition, the total length of the Pink Line will increase to approximately 71.56 kilometres.

Stations on this corridor will include Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta further said that the Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park corridor forms part of the Magenta Line, with a length of 9.92 kilometres and seven elevated stations. This corridor is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden–Krishna Park Extension Magenta Line. With its addition, the total length of the Magenta Line will increase to around 49 kilometres.

Stations in this section will include Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa and Majlis Park.

The Chief Minister added that these metro corridors are also significant achievements from an engineering perspective. A portion of the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park corridor reaches a height of approximately 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated sections in the Delhi Metro network.

Construction of the Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur corridor required the building of a new bridge over the Yamuna River and a double-decker viaduct, integrating both a metro track and a road flyover. This bridge will be the fifth Delhi Metro bridge across the Yamuna River.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A), which will further ease travel for residents of the capital. These include the Central Vista Corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and the Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.