Delhi Metro Expansion Phase 4: DMRC to build 11 new link stations, check complete list here

DMRC phase 4 expansion | Photo: PTI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) phase 4 expansion work is underway to elevate the metro rail network in the national capital. In the new phase, a total of 11 new interchange stations will be constructed. The new stations are designed to improve the Metro connectivity to extended areas in the National Capital Region.

If media reports are believed, the phase 4 expansion work focuses on three priority corridors. The first one is the 23.6 Silver Line corridor between Aerocity and Tughlaqabad will have three interchange stations such as Delhi Aerocity, Chhatarpur and Tughlaqabad.

Seven new interchange stations will be made on the 29.3-kilometre RK Ashram Marg–Janakpuri West Magenta Line corridor. They are RK Ashram Marg, Pulbangash, Pitampura, Azadpur, Majlis Park, Haiderpur Badli Mor and Peeragarhi. The Pulbangash and RK Ashram Marg stations will provide added connectivity to areas like Ghaziabad, Rohini, Noida and Dwarka.

On the Majlis Park–Maujpur Pink Line corridor, one interchange will be constructed at Maujpur. This corridor is 12.3 kilometres long.

Reports also suggest that DMRC will develop the Delhi Aerocity metro station on Airport Express Line into a major interchange hub to provide connectivity to the Tughlaqabad – Aerocity Silver Line corridor. Azadpur Metro station will become the second 'triple interchange' facility under Phase 4 and Tughlaqabad will become the first-ever interchange station to have an underground parking facility.

Though the deadline for Phase 4 is Dember 2024, it is expected to take two more years to complete the project. Last week, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) approved an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore for the Phase-IV project, with Rs 350 crore provisioned in the budget estimate 2023-24.