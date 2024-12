Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations shall remain closed during this period.

Delhi Metro News: The Delhi Metro train services will remain affected between Jahangirpuri and Samaypur Badli stations on the Yellow Line for over 10 days from Wednesday, the DMRC said. In a post on X, the DMRC said that train services between Jahangirpuri to Samaypur Badli will not be available after 10.45 pm till the end of revenue service and from the start of revenue service till 7.02 am from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday till the intervening night of December 28 and 29.

"Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector-18, 19 and Haiderpur Badli Mor stations shall remain closed during this period. However, normal train services will remain available between Jahangirpuri-Millenium City Centre Gurugram," it stated.

"Train services on the Red Line (Line-1) from Keshav Puram towards Rithala will not be available after 11:30 pm from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday to December 31/January 1, 2025," the DMRC mentioned in another post.

(With inputs from PTI)