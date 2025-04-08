The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon launch a three-coach metro line that is designed to run on a short route. This metro route will cover only eight kilometres and is part of the DMRC’s phase four metro expansion

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon launch a three-coach metro line that is designed to run on a short route. This metro route will cover only eight kilometres and is part of the DMRC’s phase four metro expansion which will help in the last mile connectivity between Delhi's south and central region and also aid in de-crowding other metro lines. As lakhs of commuters travel daily to their work using the metro, it will provide them with some relief bu cutting down their travel time.

Delhi Metro's second shortest line

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block metro line will be the second shortest metro line after the Grey Line which will run on a 8 km stretch. Its opening will take place this year and will help commute 60,000 to 80,000 passengers regularly initially. Many metro lines have been opened to decongest the older metro lines and even shorten the route for daily commuters. “Unlike most metro lines that use 4, 6, or 8-coach trains, this innovative 3-coach system has been developed to cater specifically to short-distance urban travel. The smaller train configuration will provide a cost-effective and agile solution, ensuring better frequency and operational efficiency while accommodating a substantial number of daily commuters,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director of corporate communications at DMRC.

Connectivity

The new metro corridor will be an expansion of the Golden Line and will pass through 8 stations including major commercial areas like Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Dilli, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket Court, Pushp Vihar, and Saket G Block. That means, the new line will be interlinked with Pink, Violet, and Magenta lines. It will also provide access to the airport. The new metro corridor runs through commercial, residential and other major hubs in the city. After the opening up of this new metro, the Lajpat Nagar station will have three interchanges, Pink and Violet lines.

The new corridor is one of the three corridors under the DMRC’s Phase IV expansion. The other two corridors are

Janakpuri West to RK Ashram (extension of the Magenta Line), Majlis Park to Maujpur (extension of the Pink Line), and Aerocity to Tughlaqabad (Golden Line).

