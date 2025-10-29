INDIA

Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has decided to run additional train trips across its corridors on weekdays as a step towards easing public traffic amid rising pollution levels in Delhi. The DMRC also directed the operations team to further increase the number of additional trips in case GRAP stage II is enforced by authorities in the coming days.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source