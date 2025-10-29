Shah Rukh Khan to drop first glimpse of King on his 60th birthday? Viral CBFC certificate keeps fans guessing
Delhi Metro: DMRC takes BIG step to beat air pollution, adds 40 additional...
Bihar Election 2025: Can Rahul Gandhi prick inflated balloon of BJP, as he returns after 57 days, sparks fresh row?
LIC AAO Result 2025 Out at licindia.in; get direct LINK, steps to download here
Sara Tendulkar's earnings from Instagram will leave you stunned, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter's net worth is...
DNA TV Show: Why Iran agreed to mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan
Chris Evans, wife Alba Baptista welcome their first child
IND-W vs AUS-W: Shafali Verma ready to fill Pratika Rawal's shoes, eyes impact in Women's World Cup semi-final clash
Employee’s PS5 setup in office goes viral, netizens say ‘dream job unlocked’
Trade, tariffs and rare earths: What to expect from Trump-Xi Busan meeting?
INDIA
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has decided to run additional train trips across its corridors on weekdays as a step towards easing public traffic amid rising pollution levels in Delhi. The DMRC also directed the operations team to further increase the number of additional trips in case GRAP stage II is enforced by authorities in the coming days.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) has decided to run additional train trips across its corridors on weekdays as a step towards easing public traffic amid rising pollution levels in Delhi. The DMRC also directed the operations team to further increase the number of additional trips in case GRAP stage II is enforced by authorities in the coming days.