Delhi Metro: DMRC set to resume operations tomorrow, all COVID-19 protocols in place

Headlines

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

Manipur violence case: 'Politicising those events is shameful', Amit Shah slams opposition, appeals for peace

DNA Special: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘three M’ attack on Centre – Modi, Manipur and Mahila

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

This Indian player made cricket debut with England team, 1st Indian to score test century; was richer than Dhoni, Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

Sexual health: 5 proven tips to prevent getting STDs

8 Reasons why blue light is harmful for skin

10 Things that can damage your eyes

10 yoga asanas to improve blood circulation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Rahul Gandhi blows 'flying kiss' in Parliament, Smriti Irani calls it 'obscene' and 'misogynist'

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 3 cars in Mumbai rains, including 8-seater Mercedes truck: 'It was horrible, I was crying'

'It hurts but...': Vijay Deverakonda opens up on failure of his Bollywood debut film Liger

27 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: From Khamoshi to Gangubai Kathiawadi, decoding his significance in Indian cinema

HomeIndia

India

Delhi Metro: DMRC set to resume operations tomorrow, all COVID-19 protocols in place

The Delhi Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is looking to reopen with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry, and exit points, thermal scanners, and sanitisers

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 06, 2020, 03:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a gap of more than five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to welcome passengers in a phased manner in three stages beginning from September 7.

The Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to outbreak of COVID-19 is looking to reopen with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID social distancing protocols.

On Monday the Yellow Line (Samyapur Badli to HUDA City Centre) will be opened. Over a period of next five days i.e, by 12th September, rest of the Lines will also be made operational with all safety measures in place to check the spread of Covid-19 in the Metro premises which requires everyone to follow a new normal of social distancing, face mask and hand sanitisation.

This morning at Rajiv Chowk metro, one of the capital`s busiest interchange station, workers carried out santisation drive. They cleaned benches, lifts and floors but also the metal barricades placed at the platforms.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid human contact, automatic thermal scanners have been placed at the platforms along with sanitizer dispensing machines for the passengers and the staff. Notably, tokens will not be permitted for travelling, only smart cards will be allowed.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Rajiv Chowk to take stock of preparations. "I am happy that the people of Delhi will again be able to travel by metro after five months. I request people to follow all the protocols and not to compromise on social distancing norm while standing at the platforms and also inside the train. I would also urge them to avoid travel if they are no required.

In Delhi, the COVID-19 situation is under control. Our recovery rate is good," he said. Also, arrangements have been made for the passengers to sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Stripe markers have also been provided at all queuing area like frisking, ticketing, AFC gates, lift, escalators.CISF personnel deployed at the metro stations have been tasked with keeping a hawk-eyed vigil on the travellers flouting norms along with security checking and dog squads patrolling. They have been provided not only with the masks but also the face shields to protect themselves from falling prey to the deadly virus.

As per the DMRC guidelines, trains will be sanitised at terminal stations. Similarly, once they are back to Depots after the end of the day, the trains will again be thoroughly sanitised. Also, the train doors will be kept open at terminal stations to let fresh air into the trains.

Notably, after the Central government suspended the metro rail services in the last week of March, commuters hopped were compelled to use other public transport such as private cab services and buses in Delhi. Many of them had to wait for hours as transportation was regulated due to the pandemic. On receiving complaints from the scores of people, the Delhi government later allowed e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws to ply on roads with a single passenger for hassle-free commuting.

Initially, the metro will be run in two slots -- 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm till September 10. Only Yellow Line of Delhi Metro railways -- from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre -- will be operational in phase I. From September 11, the train will run from 7 am to 1 pm, 4 pm to 10 pm. Delhi Metro will run from 6 am to 11 pm from September 12. The other routes of Delhi Metro -- Blue Line, Pink Line and Gurgaon Line -- will start operating from September 9.

To maintain orderliness and regulate the flow of passengers with social distancing norms, only one or two gates will be kept open for entry /exit of passengers at a station.

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, DMRC has made the additional deployment of around 1000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel which may take some time to settle in. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengal: Second, third language will depend on population pattern of area, says minister

TN village girl bags admission in Taiwan's engineering college, govt to bear expenditure

‘Many times I think that I should leave chief ministerial post but…’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

Meet Nisha Madhulika, from home cook to renowned YouTuber with an impressive net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE