Delhi Metro: DMRC receives first ‘Make in India’ driverless metro trainset, to operate at speed of...

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday got the first metropolis metro trainset integrated with driverless technology, as part of its maiden project outsourced to an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), an official statement said.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar said, "Today is a historic occasion for the Delhi Metro family as we take another major step towards operationalising the Phase 4 corridors." The first set of trains for this new phase of expansion is being dispatched from Andhra Pradesh's Sri City, and we are looking forward to a new era of enhanced convenience and eco-friendly travel for our passengers, Kumar added.

Under the 'Make in India' initiative, the metropolis trains are being designed in India at Alstom's facility in Sri City and are integrated with Grade of Automation (GOA) 4 driverless technology, the statement said.

The trainsets are designed to operate at a safe speed of up to 95 kmph and an operational speed of up to 85 kmph and will serve three lines of the Delhi Metro, including two extensions and the new Gold Line 10, covering 64.67 km in total, it added. This project, valued at 312 million euros, includes 15 years of maintenance, making it the first such outsourcing by the DMRC to an OEM, the statement said.

Alstom Managing Director Olivier Loison said the metro train sets would play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life for citizens and driving the city's development. "We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, marking yet another key milestone in our journey of collaboration," Loison said.

"We are committed to creating sustainable, future-proof solutions that stand the test of time, and are honoured to contribute to this transformative project," he added. According to the statement, this order was awarded in November 2022 as part of a major step towards operationalising the Phase 4 corridors, and it aims to deliver 52 train sets, each comprising six cars.

With the first train set now ready for operation, the project marks a significant achievement in India's infrastructure development and self-reliance initiatives, it added.