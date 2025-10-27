FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who will replace Pratika Rawal as opener for India in CWC2025 semi-final game against Australia?

School Holidays: Schools in these states will be closed on Oct 28 due to Chhath Puja; check full list

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company's net profit dips to Rs...

Elon Musk's Starlink leases office space for Rs 2.3 crore in Mumbai; know how it's linked to Hrithik Roshan

Ishitta Arun slams trolls targeting her for smiling at uncle Piyush Pandey's funeral: 'We don't mute memory to...'

Viral video shows Donald Trump shaking moves during welcome ceremony at Malaysian airport, surprises netizens who ask...

Tata Harrier vs Maruti Dzire: Two Segments, Two Stories – Which Suits You Better?

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date: When, where to watch Rishab Shetty-starrer biggest Indian blockbuster of the year

Delhi shocker: Woman doctor raped by delivery agent posing as Indian Army officer

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Metro: DMRC plans BIG move to ease rush-hour congestion, 32 stations, including Noida Sector 16, to be...

The DMRC has floated a tender for the project with an estimated outlay of around Rs 5.71 crore. Check more details below.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 08:28 PM IST

Delhi Metro: DMRC plans BIG move to ease rush-hour congestion, 32 stations, including Noida Sector 16, to be...
Delhi Metro: Heavy rush is often witnessed in the Delhi Metro during peak hours as many go to their work, offices and more. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has now come up with a plan to ease rush-hour congestion and improve commuter convenience. It has decided to extend platforms at 32 stations to tackle the issue, PTI reported, quoting an official.

Which metro stations are to be extended?

These metro stations include Noida Sector-15, 16 and 18, Golf Course, and Noida City Centre on Line-3 (Blue Line), as well as Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar and Preet Vihar on Line-4 (Blue Line Extension), the DMRC official said.

Project deadline

The DMRC has floated a tender for the project with an estimated outlay of around Rs 5.71 crore. The work is to be completed within one year from the date of commencement. The tender, issued on October 24, will remain open till November 17. Technical bids are scheduled to be opened on November 18. A pre-bid meeting will be conducted online on October 31, the official said.

READ | Delhi to bar entry of these vehicles registered outside city from Nov 1 to curb air pollution; check details

How will the decision be beneficial?

The DMRC official said platform extension will enable stations to handle longer trains and larger passenger volumes. "This step will make boarding and deboarding easier, reduce congestion, and make travel more comfortable for passengers, especially during peak hours," the official said.

The platform expansion will provide direct and significant benefits to millions of Delhi Metro passengers. With ridership steadily increasing, the expansions are being carried out, keeping future requirements in mind, he added. Reduced crowding will also lessen jostling on platforms, making travel safer for passengers and reducing the risk of accidents, he added.

DMRC's efforts to upgrade infrastructure

The move is part of DMRC's continuing efforts to upgrade infrastructure and enhance commuter experience on the busy Dwarka-Noida and Dwarka-Vaishali corridors.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
