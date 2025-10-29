FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi Metro: DMRC announces early resumption of metro services for 5 days due to...; check timings

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 08:42 PM IST

Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will commence its train services at 5.15 am from October 30 to November 3 (5 days) from New Delhi Metro Station (Yellow Line) and Anand Vihar ISBT Metro Station (Blue/Pink Lines). The metro train services usually begin at 6 am across all lines.

In a statement, DMRC said, "To serve passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Pooja, Delhi Metro is operating additional trains in early morning hours to provide connectivity to passengers arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway Stations."

It added, "Metro train services commencing at 05:15 AM from New Delhi Metro Station (Yellow Line) and Anand Vihar ISBT Metro Station (Blue/Pink Line) To ensure a smooth and convenient journey, interchange facilities are available at all major interchange stations across the network."

Moreover, DMRC will run 40 extra trips on weekdays in a bid to cut air pollution, an official said on Wednesday. The enhanced capacity is aimed at encouraging commuters to opt for the metro, ditching their vehicles. According to a statement, DMRC Managing Director Dr Vikas Kumar said the transporter may further extend the extra trips to 60, in case GRAP-III is enforced.

Read More
