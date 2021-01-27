Headlines

Delhi-NCR Traffic Update: Check routes to avoid before stepping out of home

People commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND routes as Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 27, 2021, 10:20 AM IST

A day after the national capital witnessed an unprecedent situation on Republic Day with a group of protestors climbing the ramparts of the the historic Red Fort and unfurling flags, security has been tightened around the area on January 27 (Wednesday). 

The Delhi Traffic Police, on Wednesday, issued an advisory for people commuting from Delhi to Ghaziabad. They are advised to take Shahdara, Karkari Mor and DND routes as Ghazipur Mandi, NH-9 and NH-24 have been closed for traffic movement. The route from Minto Road to Connaught Place has been closed. Also, two lanes each on the roads to and fro Noida-Kalindi Kunj are closed leading to heavy traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also resumed operations on Wednesday on all lines but kept the entry and exit gates of the Lal Quila Metro station are closed, while the entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are also closed. Metro services were shut all across central, north and west Delhi.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the farm laws on Tuesday overwhelmed the police and stormed into the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi after tearing down barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks. Police fired tear gas in an unsuccessful bid to force the protesters back. One protester was killed and the Delhi police said 86 officers had been injured across the city.

The government ordered internet services in some parts of the capital to be blocked in an attempt to prevent further unrest. 

