HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Metro commuters can now book bike taxis, cabs from these stations; details inside

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 07:50 PM IST

Delhi Metro commuters can now book bike taxis, cabs from these stations; details inside
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has announced major enhancements for passenger convenience, with the introduction of Integrated Last Mile Connectivity services. In line with the vision of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the DMRC ensures seamless end-to-end urban mobility across the National Capital Region with the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding with Sahkar Taxi Cooperative Ltd (STCL), a multi-state cooperative society and a mobility service provider operating the platform branded as 'Bharat Taxi'. 

According to the DMRC, the initiative is aimed at strengthening first- and last-mile access to the metro network and addressing the growing concern of air pollution in the city by promoting the use of environment-friendly and efficient modes of transport, as reported by PTI. 

DMRC and Bharat Taxi collaboration

The ‘Bharat Taxi’ platform is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Cooperation and is designed to promote cooperative-based economic models while ensuring fair and transparent service delivery, it stated.  The collaboration between DMRC and STCL aims to provide affordable, reliable and safe connectivity services from metro stations through bike taxis, auto-rickshaws and cab services, it said.

These services will offer commuters multiple travel options based on distance, time, affordability and convenience, thereby reducing dependence on unorganised or informal modes of transport, the corporation said. It is reportedly said that the DMRC is planning to launch the service from 10 metro stations. Reportedly, these metro stations might be covered in the pilot phase: Millennium City Centre (Gurugram), Botanical Garden (Noida), Lajpat Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Nehru Place, Vaishali, Sikandarpur, Hauz Khas and Kashmere Gate.


How does Bharat Taxi enhance passengers' convenience?

Under the proposed arrangement, Sahkar Taxi shall operate bike taxis, auto rickshaws and cab services on a marketplace (aggregator) model for last-mile connectivity initially from 10 identified metro stations. In addition, as part of the initial pilot phase, dedicated bike taxi services shall be deployed at Millennium City Centre and Botanical Garden Metro Stations by January 31.

A key feature of this initiative is digital integration to ensure a seamless passenger experience. The ‘Bharat Taxi’ mobile application, available for download on Android and iOS platforms, shall be integrated with the DMRC Sarthi application, it said. Following this integration, door-to-door mobility services will be made available to metro commuters, allowing passengers to plan, book and access metro and last-mile services in a single journey flow, the corporation mentioned, according to PTI reports.

The integration of Apps will enable passengers to identify available last-mile options at metro stations, obtain fare estimates, track vehicles, and complete their journeys conveniently. This digital approach is expected to improve transparency, reduce waiting time, and enhance overall service reliability for metro commuters.

To ensure effective dissemination of information and enhance passenger awareness, appropriate signage shall be installed at metro stations informing commuters about the availability of services, booking options and locations, it stated.

The corporation added that road transport is a major contributor to air pollution in NCR, and inadequate connectivity often leads to increased dependence on private vehicles. By facilitating easy access to organised bike taxis, auto rickshaws, and cabs, this initiative is expected to contribute towards reducing private vehicle usage, lowering vehicular emissions, and improving overall air quality in the region. 

(With PTI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
