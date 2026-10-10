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Delhi Metro Closed Today: Entry-exit shut at 45 stations till 6 pm for CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, full list inside

Delhi Metro has closed entry and exit at 45 stations today until 6 PM on October 10 for a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar. Check the full list of closed stations.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 08:08 AM IST

Delhi Metro Closed Today: Entry-exit shut at 45 stations till 6 pm for CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, full list inside
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has closed entry and exit at 45 metro stations across the national capital today in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Delhi Police had requested the DMRC to take preventive measures, citing the likelihood of "unruly mob movement towards sensitive locations."

From 57 to 45 stations: What changed?

Earlier, the DMRC was asked to suspend operations at 57 metro stations, but the same was revised later to 45. Metro stations across Central Delhi, Hauz Khas, Kashmere Gate, Maujpur-Babarpur and Rithala are among those affected.

DMRC's official statement and timings

"Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 09:00 PM on 9th October, 2026 till 06:00 PM on 10th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations except New Delhi metro station," the DMRC said in a post on X.

Apart from Delhi Metro, the Namo Bharat Metro stations at Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar will also remain closed till 10 PM on October 10.

45 metro stations where entry and exit are closed today - full list

1. Janpath, 2. Patel Chowk, 3. Central Secretariat, 4. Lok Kalyan Marg, 5. Rajiv Chowk, 6. New Delhi, 7. Seva Teerth, 8. Mandi House, 9. Barakhamba Road, 10. ITO, 11. Delhi Gate, 12. Khan Market, 13. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, 14. Jhandewalan, 15. Supreme Court, 16. Indraprastha, 17. Shivaji Stadium, 18. Dilli Haat-INA, 19. Hauz Khas, 20. Jor Bagh, 21. Lajpat Nagar, 22. Jangpura, 23. Ashram, 24. Jamia Millia Islamia, 25. Chawri Bazar, 26. Jama Masjid, 27. Karol Bagh, 28. Rajendra Place, 29. Vishwavidyalaya, 30. Kashmere Gate, 31. Inderlok, 32. Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, 33. Netaji Subhash Place, 34. Azadpur, 35. Jahangirpuri, 36. Haiderpur Badli Mor, 37. Majlis Park, 38. Seelampur, 39. Maujpur-Babarpur, 40. Jafrabad, 41. Welcome, 42. Yamuna Vihar, 43. Khajuri Khas, 44. Shahdara, 45. Rithala.

CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest 2.0: Why is Delhi on alert?

The CJP called its second protest at Jantar Mantar seeking resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of deliberate changes in Form 6 and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said that permission was sought for protest on October 10, but the application was submitted on October 7, only three days before the proposed gathering, while the prescribed notice period is at least 10 days.

As part of security measures, over 120 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are expected to be present alongside Delhi Police. The authorities have divided the New Delhi district into 20 zones for close monitoring.

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