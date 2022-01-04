Search icon
Delhi Metro, buses to operate at full capacity as DDMA imposes fresh restrictions

Apart from the night curfew, a weekend curfew has also been imposed in the national capital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 04, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Even as s the Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed fresh restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, buses and Metro services will operate at full capacity.

 

Apart from the night curfew, a weekend curfew has also been imposed in the national capital. The weekend curfew will be in place from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. According to the order, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

