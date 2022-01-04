Delhi Metro, buses to operate at full capacity as DDMA imposes fresh restrictions

Even as s the Delhi Disaster Management Authority imposed fresh restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, buses and Metro services will operate at full capacity.

Apart from the night curfew, a weekend curfew has also been imposed in the national capital. The weekend curfew will be in place from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. According to the order, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.