Delhi Metro's Blue Line services affected after cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar

Delhi Metro's Blue Line services affected: A cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar caused a delay in Thursday's Delhi Metro Blue Line trains. DMRC told commuters in a post on X that the problem wouldn't be fixed until after business hours tonight.

''There is a delay in services on the Blue Line due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar.The inconvenience is regretted. The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night. Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services. Passengers are requested to plan their journeys accordingly as the journey shall take some additional time,'' X post read.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the problem will be resolved at night after business hours. Due to the trains' restricted speed on the impacted segment, the Delhi Metro confirmed that there would be delays.