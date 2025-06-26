Delhi metro commuters can now book tickets on this app, which will also offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fee of Rs 25.

Delhi metro commuters can now book tickets on the ride-hailing app Rapido, facilitated through the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the company said on Wednesday. Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said the company will also offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fee of Rs 25.

"We are making the metro ticketing available on our platform with the help of ONDC and DMRC. We are also making the first ride free for all users, who are using the Rapido app to book their metro ticket," he said. Rapido is already offering ticket booking services for Kochi and Chennai metro in collaboration with ONDC, Sanka said.

The company will start offering service at 30 metro stations in Delhi. Sanka said every day, more than 8 lakh customers use Rapido, and out of that 40 per cent are women drivers. Around 1 lakh customers already use the service to travel to or from metro stations, he added. The company will have designated pick-up and drop-off points at select metro stations in Delhi.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar said the association with Rapido, enabled via ONDC, is a progressive step towards offering a more connected and accessible travel experience for Delhi’s commuters.

"The initiative taken by my team, Rapido and ONDC in a way forwards our vision, which is to make the customer experience in Delhi metro a customer delight," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)