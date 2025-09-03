Delhi Metro: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about the route and launch date

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...
'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose
Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....
J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate
INDIA
Delhi Metro: Through this initiative, individuals would be able to move more easily and comfortably by minimizing traffic between Noida and Greater Noida. This project will also have a significant impact on the area's development.
Delhi Metro: The Aqua Line of Noida Metro will be extended to Greater Noida West, and the residents of Noida and Greater Noida will tremendously benefit from this extension. The proposal will be presented to the Public Investment Board (PIB) soon.
There will be two stages to the completion of this project. The metro line will be constructed in two phases. First, from Sector-51 to Sector-2, and then, from Greater Sector-2 to Greater Sector-5. This project will directly benefit over four lakh people. Currently, the Aqua Line runs from Sector-51 to Greater Noida Depot and will be extended to Sector-142.
This metro line will have 11 stations and be 17.435 km long overall. There will be three stations along the 3.33-kilometer length from Noida. At the same time, there will be eight stops along the 14.105-kilometer route in Greater Noida. This project is expected to cost Rs 2,991.60 crore. Noida is going to spend 33 percent of this, while Greater Noida will spend 67 percent. About 1.23 lakh passengers are projected to travel on this route every day.
It has also been agreed how this initiative would be funded. The government of Uttar Pradesh and Central government will contribute 12.97–12.97 percent of the funds. This is in addition to the 44.98 percent that the NCR Planning Board, Greater Noida Authority, and Noida Authority will contribute. A portion will also come from GeoUP and GIA. The project funds will be finished in this manner.
The metro route will have a lot of significant stops. Sector-51 is a functioning station already. In addition, Sector-61 will become a center for interchanges. Sectors 70, 122, 123, Greater Sector-4, Ecotech-12, Greater Sector-2, Greater Sector-3, Greater Sector-10, Greater Sector-12, and Knowledge Park-5 are additional stations. The residents of Noida and Greater Noida will find travel easier thanks to these stations.
Prior to beginning this project, PIB approval must be obtained. A presentation will be made for this during the final week of November or the first week of December. Civil work can be finished by the end of next year, and construction will begin in three months if all goes according to plan.
The executive director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation, Mahendra Prasad, stated that a new line is being planned via the Greater Noida Extension, per the various media reports. By reducing traffic between Noida and Greater Noida, this project will allow people to travel quickly and comfortably. The development of the area will also be greatly aided by this project.