Delhi Metro: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about the route and launch date

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

How Authentic, Cross-Cultural Coaches Rewire Executive Culture in Asia — and Beyond: Devika Das on Leading with Presence and Purpose

Akarshan Arora: The Strategist who is redefining the Luxury Real Estate Playbook of Dubai

China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome another baby boy, say eldest son Zehaan 'is overjoyed to share his kingdom'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kickstarts her mornings with calm rituals: Journaling, hot cup of tea and....

J-K weather update: Incessant rains trigger flood-like situation, several rivers in spate, IMD issues red alert warnings for...

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Malik's 'hitting gesture' at Tanya Mittal after ugly argument over coffee mug sparks debate

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG exam with AIR..., she is from...

Meet woman, first doctor in her family, MBBS gold medalist, who topped NEET PG..

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst says 'PM Modi reminding people that he has options but...'

'US should charge zero percent tariff on India and apologise': Senior US analyst

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying

From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Metro: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about the route and launch date

Delhi Metro: Through this initiative, individuals would be able to move more easily and comfortably by minimizing traffic between Noida and Greater Noida. This project will also have a significant impact on the area's development.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 01:19 PM IST

Delhi Metro: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about the route and launch date
Delhi Metro Extention: New 11 Station Will Be Constructed Soon - CHECK
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Metro: The Aqua Line of Noida Metro will be extended to Greater Noida West, and the residents of Noida and Greater Noida will tremendously benefit from this extension. The proposal will be presented to the Public Investment Board (PIB) soon.

New Metro Station: Two-Phases Construction

There will be two stages to the completion of this project. The metro line will be constructed in two phases. First, from Sector-51 to Sector-2, and then, from Greater Sector-2 to Greater Sector-5. This project will directly benefit over four lakh people. Currently, the Aqua Line runs from Sector-51 to Greater Noida Depot and will be extended to Sector-142.

New Aqua Line: Expected Project Cost 

This metro line will have 11 stations and be 17.435 km long overall. There will be three stations along the 3.33-kilometer length from Noida. At the same time, there will be eight stops along the 14.105-kilometer route in Greater Noida. This project is expected to cost Rs 2,991.60 crore. Noida is going to spend 33 percent of this, while Greater Noida will spend 67 percent. About 1.23 lakh passengers are projected to travel on this route every day.

Delhi Metro: Funding And Percentage

It has also been agreed how this initiative would be funded. The government of Uttar Pradesh and Central government will contribute 12.97–12.97 percent of the funds. This is in addition to the 44.98 percent that the NCR Planning Board, Greater Noida Authority, and Noida Authority will contribute. A portion will also come from GeoUP and GIA. The project funds will be finished in this manner.

Aqua Line Metro: New 11 Station  

The metro route will have a lot of significant stops. Sector-51 is a functioning station already. In addition, Sector-61 will become a center for interchanges. Sectors 70, 122, 123, Greater Sector-4, Ecotech-12, Greater Sector-2, Greater Sector-3, Greater Sector-10, Greater Sector-12, and Knowledge Park-5 are additional stations. The residents of Noida and Greater Noida will find travel easier thanks to these stations.

Aqua Line Metro: Launch Date 

Prior to beginning this project, PIB approval must be obtained. A presentation will be made for this during the final week of November or the first week of December. Civil work can be finished by the end of next year, and construction will begin in three months if all goes according to plan.

The executive director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation, Mahendra Prasad, stated that a new line is being planned via the Greater Noida Extension, per the various media reports. By reducing traffic between Noida and Greater Noida, this project will allow people to travel quickly and comfortably. The development of the area will also be greatly aided by this project.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know, he tied the knot with...
Bigg Boss 19: Is Abhishek Bajaj married? Here's everything you need to know
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of bullying
From Seo Ye Ji to Song Ha Yoon: List of Korean celebrities who are accused of b
Sam Altman's OpenAI plans to set up massive 1GW data centre in India, check key details HERE
Sam Altman's OpenAI to set up HUGE 1GW data centre in India: Details
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit, invites bids from companies with turnover of more than Rs 3000000000
BCCI seeks new sponsor for Team India after Dream11 exit
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth, lavish homes, car collections, more
Ram Kapoor turns 52: Inside television actor's multi-crore net worth
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE