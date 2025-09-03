Delhi Metro: 11 new stations on the Aqua Line of Noida Metro - Learn about the route and launch date

Delhi Metro: Through this initiative, individuals would be able to move more easily and comfortably by minimizing traffic between Noida and Greater Noida. This project will also have a significant impact on the area's development.

Delhi Metro: The Aqua Line of Noida Metro will be extended to Greater Noida West, and the residents of Noida and Greater Noida will tremendously benefit from this extension. The proposal will be presented to the Public Investment Board (PIB) soon.

New Metro Station: Two-Phases Construction

There will be two stages to the completion of this project. The metro line will be constructed in two phases. First, from Sector-51 to Sector-2, and then, from Greater Sector-2 to Greater Sector-5. This project will directly benefit over four lakh people. Currently, the Aqua Line runs from Sector-51 to Greater Noida Depot and will be extended to Sector-142.

New Aqua Line: Expected Project Cost

This metro line will have 11 stations and be 17.435 km long overall. There will be three stations along the 3.33-kilometer length from Noida. At the same time, there will be eight stops along the 14.105-kilometer route in Greater Noida. This project is expected to cost Rs 2,991.60 crore. Noida is going to spend 33 percent of this, while Greater Noida will spend 67 percent. About 1.23 lakh passengers are projected to travel on this route every day.

Delhi Metro: Funding And Percentage

It has also been agreed how this initiative would be funded. The government of Uttar Pradesh and Central government will contribute 12.97–12.97 percent of the funds. This is in addition to the 44.98 percent that the NCR Planning Board, Greater Noida Authority, and Noida Authority will contribute. A portion will also come from GeoUP and GIA. The project funds will be finished in this manner.

Aqua Line Metro: New 11 Station

The metro route will have a lot of significant stops. Sector-51 is a functioning station already. In addition, Sector-61 will become a center for interchanges. Sectors 70, 122, 123, Greater Sector-4, Ecotech-12, Greater Sector-2, Greater Sector-3, Greater Sector-10, Greater Sector-12, and Knowledge Park-5 are additional stations. The residents of Noida and Greater Noida will find travel easier thanks to these stations.

Aqua Line Metro: Launch Date

Prior to beginning this project, PIB approval must be obtained. A presentation will be made for this during the final week of November or the first week of December. Civil work can be finished by the end of next year, and construction will begin in three months if all goes according to plan.

The executive director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation, Mahendra Prasad, stated that a new line is being planned via the Greater Noida Extension, per the various media reports. By reducing traffic between Noida and Greater Noida, this project will allow people to travel quickly and comfortably. The development of the area will also be greatly aided by this project.