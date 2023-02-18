Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Which stations will open in March? Know route, metro connectivity details | File Photo

India’s first rapid rail project will open in less than three weeks. The priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project will be made operational in March 2023. As the first phase opens, the fast (Regional Rapid Transit System) trains will begin carrying passengers on the 17-km stretch. This stretch of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS will run from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot.

The rapid train will ply between 5 stations – Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhi depot. Top speeds of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS are touted to touch 180 kmph. 13 trains will be operated in the first phase. Parking facility for these trains has been made at Duhai yard.

Complete map of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor route. | Photo: NCRTC

On the priority section, the work of laying the track is done and installation of overhead line equipment is nearing completion. Duhai Yard in Ghaziabad will also house the Operation and Command Control Centre of the Rapid Rail Corridor. All rapid trains on the route will be controlled from here.

Metro, bus connectivity for Delhi-Meerut RRTS first phase

For the stations in the first phase, Delhi Metro connectivity will be available at Sahibabad through the Blue Line. Furthermore, massive feeder bus coverage will help commuters reach RRTS from areas in Noida and Delhi.

Noida and other far-fetched areas will be connected with the three stations falling in Ghaziabad -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad city and Guldhar -- through 114 CNG-run feeder buses on 17 routes. They will cover a distance of around 10-12 kms in the vicinity of the RRTS stations. Nine routes are designated for Sahibabad RRTS station, four from Ghaziabad city RRTS station and four more from Guldhar RRTS station.

Areas that will be connected in these routes will be UP Gate, Govindpuram, Loni, Kaushambi ISBT, Sahibabad Industrial Area, UP-Gate, Abhay Khand, Gyan Khand, Atal Chowk, Vasundhara, Loni, Shalimar Garden, Hindon civil airport, Mohan Nagar, Noida sector 62, CISF, Indirapuram, Aditya Mall, Dabur Chowk, Vaishali metro, Sahibabad Mandi, Noida sector 51/52, Gaur Chowk, Pratap Vihar, Vijay Nagar, Siddharth Vihar, Crossings Republik, ABES College, Lal Kuan, Sadar tehsil, Chaudhary Morh, Old bus stand, New Arya Nagar, Loha Mandi, Kavi Nagar, Lohiya Nagar and Navyug Market.

