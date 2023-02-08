RRTS news: Ghaziabad station to be tallest, to have 5 exits, to be linked with Naya Bus Stand Metro Station

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: At the Ghaziabad station, five exit and entry doors will be constructed.

RRTS news: The Central government aims to start the Sahibabad-Duhai section of the rapid rail corridor by March of this year. The authorities have successfully conducted the test run on the priority section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor. The train ran with a maximum speed of over 150 km per hour. The construction for the stations under phase 1 of the mega project is underway. At 26 metres, the Ghaziabad RRTS station will be the tallest station in Delhi-NCR. The length of the station will be 215 metres, breadth to be 42 metres. This station has four levels -- ground level, Concourse, Maizneen and platform. 90 percent of the construction work of the Ghaziabad RRTS station has been completed.

At the Ghaziabad station, five exit and entry doors will be constructed. Three pathways will be built along three of these gates in order to minimise passengers' interaction with traffic around the proposed station. These gates will also be joined via a foot-overbridge. These gates will be situated at: Delhi-Ghaziabad road, Chaudhary Charan Singh Park, Arya Nagar, Patel Nagar etc. The Patel Nagar gate will be linked with the New Bus Stand Station. Two gates will be constructed here. People living in Ghaziabad Seva Nagar, Bheem Nagar, Hindon Vihar, Mukundpur, Madhopur, Islam Nagar, Kela Khera, Jassipur, Brahmapuri, Lohia Nagar etc will also be covered by these gates.

The Ghaziabad station has reached the finishing level. Two gates each will be constructed in Duhai depot station and Guldhar station. Four train sets have already reached Duhai for the RRTS corridor.

In Sahibabad, three gates are being made -- Sahibabad bus stand, Vasundhara and Sahibabad Industrial Area. These will be joined under what is called multi-modal integration.

The Duhai station will have 4 gates. These gates are being made in a way that they connect the people of Ghaziabad, Meerut and Modinagar. Near this station, over 20 education institutions are situated. This is also being made near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. It will help those who are forced to live in the area due to a lack of connectivity.

The entire corridor between Delhi's Saraikale Khan and Meerut will be 82 kilometers long. It will take 55 minutes to cover the distance.

The trains will run at a speed between 100 km per hour and 165 km per hour.