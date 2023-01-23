Delhi-Meerut RRTS update: Elevated track for Duhai-south Meerut phase ready, top speed, tentative launch date revealed

Delhi-Meerut-Ghaziabad Rapid Rail: The second steel span is being made at Modi Nagar's irrigation department. (File)

The Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transport System corridor's construction has been finished. The authorities are testing the track by operating rapid trains on it at a speed of up to 160 km per hour. Meanwhile, the Duhai-South Meerut section, which will be launched in October 2023, has picked up pace. The length of this section is 24 kilometers, and around 17 kms of elevated track has been built.

NCRTC, which is constructing the railway line, has completed the construction of 1100 pillars between Duhai and Meerut. The Ghaziabad section which connects Sahibabad with Duhai, will be opened in March 2022. The second section -- between Muradnagar North and Modi Nagar south -- is also being built at a fast pace. Four stations will be constructed between Duhai and Meerut South.

The authorities are preparing to place the steel span near Modinagar north station. The span will be 54 metres long and will weigh 450 tonnes. It will be placed at a height of 14 metres from ground.

The second steel span is being made at Modi Nagar's irrigation department. It is 50 metres long and will weigh 400 tonnes. From here, the train will pass at a height of 14 metres.

Meanwhile, Muradnagar station's work has also reached the level of the construction of platforms. The height of the platforms will be 16 metres. The station will have two gates. Meanwhile, Modinagar south and north stations are also in advanced stages. The authorities are building platforms.

Though the trains are capable of reaching 160 km per hour, an official said that the operational speed will be between 100-130 kmph. It will take nearly 55 minutes to cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut via RRTS.