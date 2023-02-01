Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Union Budget 2023 brings bumper funds for rapid rail, Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar connectivity soon

Delhi-Meerut RRTS gets major funds in Union Budget 2023

The Union Budget 2023 was presented today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Centre brought very good news for commuters who are looking forward to India’s first rapid rail system, the Delhi-Meerut RRTS railway line.

The Centre has allocated Rs 3,596 crore to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, a fall of about 23 percent from the outlay in the last budget.

In the Budget 2022-23, the government also allocated Rs 4,710 crore to the NCRTC. A senior official said the total budgetary outlay for the year 2023-24 for all metro projects stands at Rs 19,518 crore.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is being constructed at a rapid pace at various locations. Stations on the corridor are taking shape especially the stations of the priority section, the NCRTC said in a statement after the Budget speech on Wednesday.

With the development of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS, people will have very quick connectivity between the two cities, and people will be able to live in Meerut and will be able to commute to Delhi for their work.

The rapid rail between Delhi and Meerut will cut down the travel time between the two cities to just 55 minutes. The 82-km long railway line will have a design speed of 180 kmph and an operational speed of 160 kmph, with 25 stations in between.

The entire project is expected to be ready by the end of 2025, while the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS rapid railway line will cater to the commuters of Ghaziabad and Duhai, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Apart from the Delhi-Meerut RRTS railway line, the NCRTC is working on eight other connectivity projects - Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar RRTS (198 km), and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat (103 km). In the year 2011, the UPA government gave an in-principle nod for the projects. They also planned that in the future, the Delhi-Meerut Corridor will be linked with the Delhi-Alwar Corridor.

(With PTI inputs)

