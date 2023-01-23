Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Delhi-Meerut RRTS trains news: Top speed, launch date, route map, ambient lighting, WiFi, other details

The pre-trial runs of the semi-high-speed train took few days ago and it managed to hit a top speed of 180 kmph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Delhi-Meerut RRTS trains news: Top speed, launch date, route map, ambient lighting, WiFi, other details
File photo

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System’s (RRTS) final trial runs are  expected to take place on the Ghaziabad priority section by the end of this month or in the first week of February. This 17-km-long corridor, which will connect Sahibabad to Duhai, is expected to open for public by March.

The pre-trial runs of the semi-high-speed train took few days ago and it managed to hit a top speed of 180 kmph. The trains have been developed by France-based rolling stock manufacturer, Alstom.

"Designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), these trains are 100 percent indigenous, in line with the government’s Make in India programme and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s ambition," Alstom said earlier.

Key features of the RRTS trains

  • Maximum speed of 180 kmph.
  • The cars are fully air-conditioned
  • Ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seating
  • Wide gangways for comfortable standing space
  • Spacious overhead luggage racks
  • CCTV cameras
  • Fire and smoke detector
  • Intercom for emergency contact
  • Exterior cameras and door status indicators
  • WiFi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations are provided for passengers
  • Dynamic route display maps
  • Auto-controlled ambient lighting system
  • Large windows for a panoramic view

Alstom India Managing Director Alain Spohr said, “This project is a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development."

After the start of the first-phase priority section, the second phase will connect Duhai to Meerut South Station and then stage three will bring the corridor to Delhi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Educational qualifications of these Bollywood actors will leave you surprised, check list here
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Son Pari star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde grows up as beautiful glam doll, netizens find her unrecognisable in photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Noida connectivity to increase with proposed elevated road along Ma Anandmayee Marg; details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.