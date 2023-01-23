Delhi-Meerut RRTS trains news: Top speed, launch date, route map, ambient lighting, WiFi, other details

File photo

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System’s (RRTS) final trial runs are expected to take place on the Ghaziabad priority section by the end of this month or in the first week of February. This 17-km-long corridor, which will connect Sahibabad to Duhai, is expected to open for public by March.

The pre-trial runs of the semi-high-speed train took few days ago and it managed to hit a top speed of 180 kmph. The trains have been developed by France-based rolling stock manufacturer, Alstom.

"Designed at Alstom’s Hyderabad engineering centre and manufactured at Savli (Gujarat), these trains are 100 percent indigenous, in line with the government’s Make in India programme and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s ambition," Alstom said earlier.

Key features of the RRTS trains

Maximum speed of 180 kmph.

The cars are fully air-conditioned

Ergonomically built 2×2 transverse seating

Wide gangways for comfortable standing space

Spacious overhead luggage racks

CCTV cameras

Fire and smoke detector

Intercom for emergency contact

Exterior cameras and door status indicators

WiFi, laptop/mobile/USB charging stations are provided for passengers

Dynamic route display maps

Auto-controlled ambient lighting system

Large windows for a panoramic view

Alstom India Managing Director Alain Spohr said, “This project is a game-changer in India’s regional rail segment, benefitting millions of people and contributing towards socio-economic development."

After the start of the first-phase priority section, the second phase will connect Duhai to Meerut South Station and then stage three will bring the corridor to Delhi.