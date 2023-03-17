Delhi-Meerut RRTS to be connected with Delhi Metro, 4 stations to benefit Noida, Delhi commuters

Linking these four stations with the Delhi Metro will help those travelling to and from Noida and South Delhi. (File)

In a good news for those who travel to Delhi, Noida from Ghaziabad, the authorities are planning to join the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor with the Delhi Metro. Four stations of the RRTS corridor will be directly connected to Metro stations. To get on the metro stations, passengers would not have to come out of the RRTS stations.

According to reports, on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar and Ghaziabad stations will be linked with their corresponding metro stations. For instance, the Sarai Kale Khan station will be linked with the Pink Line, New Ashok Nagar station will be linked with the Blue Line. Anand Vihar will be linked with both Pink and Blue Lines. The Ghaziabad RRTS will be linked with the Red Line.

Similarly, the Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar corridor's Sarai Kale Khan, INA, Munirka and Aerocity stations will be linked with the corresponding metro stations. The Delhi-Murthal-Panipat line will be linked with Indraprastha, Kashmere Gate and Burari Metro stations.

All the RRTS stations will get connectivity via railway stations, bus terminals and expressways. The plan is to ensure a long-term network of modes of transport. The authorities are also building lifts, escalators and over bridges to ensure that women, old people and specially abled people can travel without hassle.

Linking these four stations with the Delhi Metro will help those travelling to and from Noida and South Delhi. At present there is no metro from Mohannagar to Vaishali. In such a situation, after the commencement of the route, the Red Line of Ghaziabad will connect these areas.

The entire corridor will be constructed by 2025. The priority section of the Sahibababad and Duhai RRTS will become operational this year.

The Delhi-SNB corridor will connect Delhi, Gurgaon, Shahjahanpur, Neemrana and Behror to Alwar. The Panipat corridor will connect Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha and Panipat.