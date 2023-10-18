Headlines

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

The priority section of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20. It will be open for passengers from next day on October 21. Ahead of the launch, the ticket price of the journey has been revealed.

The one-way journey from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot station on the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will cost Rs 50, while the fare for the same route will be Rs 100 in a premium-class coach, officials said on Wednesday.

The priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot has five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. The segment from Duhai to Duhai Depot is a spur from the main corridor.

Unified Payments Interface or UPI-enabled ticket vending machines have been installed to purchase paper QR code-based tickets and recharge the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). Passengers can use bank notes, bank cards, National Common Mobility Cards and UPI to buy tickets from a TVM.

The under-construction RRTS Corridor, being built for a semi-high-speed regional rail service named 'RAPIDX' by the NCRTC, is a joint venture company of the Centre with the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The NCRTC has been tasked to oversee the construction of India's first RRTS, between Delhi and Meerut.

A media preview of the RAPIDX trains was held on Wednesday ahead of the inauguration of the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor. "A day after the inauguration of the priority section, passenger services will begin from October 21 morning. RAPIDX trains will be operational between 6 am and 11 pm. Initially, trains will be available every 15 minutes, though the frequency can be increased on a requirement basis in the future," an official source told PTI on Tuesday.

Every RAPIDX train will have six coaches, including a premium coach. One coach in every train is reserved for women and it is the coach next to the premium coach. Seats in coaches are serially numbered Also, there are reserved seats for women, specially-abled and senior citizens in other coaches, the officials said.

Premium coaches have a seat with a different colour code, a provision for installing a vending machine in future, besides a host of additional commuter-centric features like reclining seats, coat hooks, magazine holders and footrests, officials said. The entire 82.15 km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by June 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)

