In a major update on the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, NCRTC has completed a full-length timetable trial run of the Namo Bharat trains on the 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor. They covered the distance from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram in less than an hour. The trial was conducted at a maximum operational speed of 160 kilometres per hour with scheduled halts at all stations, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

The corporation said that the trains adhered to the planned timetable, demonstrating the system's readiness for full operations. During the trial, Meerut metro trains also operated alongside Namo Bharat services. All systems, including the European Train Control System Level 3 Hybrid over LTE -- a cutting-edge train signalling and train control system that the NCRTC described as a global first -- functioned smoothly. The Platform Screen Doors installed at all the stations operated as intended, the statement added.

55 km corridor already operational

According to the NCRTC, 55 kilometres of the corridor, including 11 stations, are already operational. Trial runs and final finishing works are ongoing on the remaining stretches -- approximately 4.5 kilometres between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and around 23 kilometres between Meerut South and Modipuram in Meerut.

Trial runs for the Meerut metro are also underway on the 23-kilometre section between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot. NCRTC stated that this is the first time in India that regional and local metro services will run on the same rail infrastructure. The Meerut metro line includes 13 stations, of which 18 kilometres are elevated and 5 kilometres are underground.

