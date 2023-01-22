Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Noida-Ghaziabad connectivity to be set up before high-speed train’s March opening; details

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS | File Photo

India’s first rapid urban train network will partially open in March 2023 over a 17 km stretch. Preparations are underway and the RRTS conducted its trial run recently, touching 160 kmph speed.

The priority Sahibabad-Duhai section will have five stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. All these Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations are almost ready for operations and are in their finishing stages.

The three stations falling in Ghaziabad -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad city and Guldhar -- will be connected with Noida and other far-fetched areas with as many as 114 feeder buses on 17 feeder routes. They are expected to transport around 100,000 people daily. These buses will run on CNG and will be BS-VI compliant.

The plan has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government and the regional transport authority (RTA). The routes will be operational before the expected timeline of the high-speed train becoming operational on the routes. The feeder buses on the routes will have 20-22 seats and will cover a distance of around 10-12 kms around the stations.

In the RTA’s proposal, feeder buses will ply on nine routes from the Sahibabad RRTS station, four routes from Ghaziabad city RRTS station and four more from Guldhar RRTS station. Apart from Noida, the connectivity will be provided to areas like UP Gate, Govindpuram and Loni.

As per the estimates, Sahibabad will have around 56 feeder buses while Ghaziabad will have 28 and Guldhar will have 30. More routes are expected to be added later to enhance last mile connectivity from RRTS. Authorities are also in talks with bicycle providers, auto and taxi operators for future connectivity, HT quoted NCRTC official as saying.

As per the proposed routes, places connected from Sahibabad RRTS will be Kaushambi ISBT, Sahibabad Industrial Area, UP-Gate, Abhay Khand, Gyan Khand, Atal Chowk, Vasundhara, Loni, Shalimar Garden, Hindon civil airport, Mohan Nagar, Noida sector 62, CISF, Indirapuram, Aditya Mall, Dabur Chowk, Vaishali metro and Sahibabad Mandi.

The connectivity from Ghaziabad RRTS station will be to Noida sector 51/52, Gaur Chowk, Pratap Vihar, Vijay Nagar, Siddharth Vihar, Crossings Republik, ABES College, Lal Kuan, Sadar tehsil, Chaudhary Morh, Old bus stand, New Arya Nagar, Loha Mandi, Kavi Nagar, Lohiya Nagar, Navyug Market.

Places connected with Guldhar RRTS station will be Wave City, Kavi Nagar, ALT Centre, Dasna, Gangapuram, Shastri Nagar, Govindpuram, Ghaziabad railway station, New Bus Adda, Raj Nagar Extension, River Hindon metro.

