Delhi Meerut RRTS news: The NCRTC has begun Namo Bharat train trial runs between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations. The first trial run was conducted on Saturday night with a Namo Bharat train being moved at minimal speed from New Ashok Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan on the down line, National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement. High-speed trials will follow in the coming days as part of a broader testing process. The stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan spans about 4.5 kilometres, it stated. During the run, the train crossed the Yamuna River for the first time, travelled over the Barapullah flyover and the Ring Road, and finally entered Sarai Kale Khan station, NCRTC mentioned. Once operational, this link will allow smooth, air-conditioned train services between the two stations. As the trial progresses, a detailed assessment will be conducted to evaluate the coordination of the train with key subsystems, including tracks, platform screen doors (PSDs) and the overhead power supply, it stated.

Sarai Kale Khan will serve as the starting point of the corridor and is steadily moving towards operational readiness, NCRTC said. Work on the station's roof and facade is progressing swiftly, while 12 escalators and four lifts connecting the concourse to the platforms have already been installed and are ready for use. NCRTC is working to ensure seamless integration with nearby transport hubs to improve accessibility and convenience for passengers, it said. This includes connectivity with the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Veer Haqiqat Rai Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), and the Ring Road Bus Stand.

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operating along a 55-kilometre stretch between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South, covering 11 stations. NCRTC teams are working to meet the target of making the entire 82-kilometre-long Delhi-Meerut corridor operational within this year. Once complete, travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram in Meerut is expected to be reduced to under an hour.

