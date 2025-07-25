Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Namo Bharat train timings changed for July 27 due to...; to start at...

The service will be available continuously till 10 pm on the day of the examination. Check the starting time below:

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Namo Bharat train services between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South will start two hours earlier on Sunday, July 27. According to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), train services will start at 6 am instead of 8 am to facilitate candidates appearing for the UPPSC RO/ARO examination on 27th July 2025. These services will be available continuously till 10 pm on the day of the examination.

This special change has been made in the schedule in view of the need for a large number of candidates to reach the examination centers on time. This decision is a relief not only for Meerut, but also for thousands of students of the Delhi-NCR region, who depend on rapid rail service to appear in the examination.

UPPSC RO/ARO exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) have intensified preparations for the review officer (RO)/assistant review officer (ARO) preliminary exam 2023 scheduled on July 27 at 2,382 centres spread over 75 districts across the state. The exam will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

READ | Noida Metro: Centre approves Aqua Line extension from Depot Station to...; project to be completed in...

Namo Bharat

Namo Bharat is India's first rapid rail service, which offers a high-speed, punctual and comfortable travel experience. Thousands of people are using it daily between Meerut and Delhi. The early start of the service on the day of the examination will ensure that the candidates coming from far-flung areas do not face any problem in reaching the examination center on time.

Namo Bharat is an air-conditioned self-propelled train set which offers premium short-distance travel for regular passengers and those without reservations in non-suburban routes. Namo Bharat trains have been designed for inter-city journeys of shorter duration. Namo Bharat trains have been configured to run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.