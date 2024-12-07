The six Delhi-Meerut rapid rail stations, including DPS Rajnagar Guldhar and Duhai, will offer shopping, food courts, and offices.

Delhi-Meerut rapid rail network is one of the most-awaited projects in Delhi-NCR. Currently, Namo Bharat train services are operational across a 42 km stretch of the RRTS corridor, connecting nine stations from Sahibabad to Meerut South. However, once fully operational, the 82 km corridor will connect Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut's Modipuram.

Before this, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced plans to develop integrated parking and commercial spaces at six RRTS station parking lots to enhance passenger convenience. It has invited expressions of interest to lease and develop integrated parking and commercial spaces at six strategically located stations. These stations include DPS Rajnagar Guldhar, Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, and Meerut South.

Under the initiative, parking spaces can be enhanced with a diverse range of commercial facilities, including outlets, food courts, offices, service apartments, and studio apartments, NCRTC said in a statement. These developments aim to create multifunctional hubs that not only cater to the immediate needs of passengers but also offer spaces for leisure, work, and short-term stays, enriching the overall commuter experience and maximising the utility of station areas, it said. Trial runs are also underway at the Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations in the Delhi section, extending beyond Sahibabad, as part of the phased implementation.

READ | Bhavish Aggarwal’s Rs 39967 crore company receives another notice, gets 15 days to...

NCRTC invites developers to submit innovative proposals for utilising these spaces by December 27. Interested applicants can find detailed information and application guidelines on the official NCRTC website, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)