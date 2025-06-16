The move is part of a broader push to encourage the use of public transport by making premium travel more accessible.

A piece of good news has come for commuters who travel in Namo Bharat trains along the New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South route. They can now access premium travel on Namo Bharat trains with just a 20 per cent extra fare, NCRTC announced on Monday. According to the latest fare revision, the premium coach fare has been brought down to 1.2 times that of the standard coach. This means a standard ticket priced at Rs 100 can be upgraded to the premium coach for only Rs 20 more, it added. The revised fare offers a comfortable and less crowded travel option, along with access to the premium lounge at select stations.

New Ashok Nagar-Meerut South fare



The NCRTC said the travel between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South in a premium coach now costs Rs 180 compared to Rs 150 in a standard coach. A similar fare adjustment has been applied to other routes along the corridor.

A trip from Ghaziabad to Anand Vihar is now priced at Rs 50 in the premium coach, up from Rs 40 for the standard fare, it said. This move is part of a broader push to encourage the use of public transport by making premium travel more accessible.

Loyalty points program

The NCRTC has also introduced a loyalty points program to further incentivise the passengers. Under this scheme, the commuters earn points every time they book a QR ticket through the Namo Bharat app or use the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Each point is worth 10 paise and once 300 points are accumulated, they can be redeemed for a free trip, the Corporation said. In addition to fare benefits, the NCRTC is offering improved parking facilities at all Namo Bharat stations.

The commuters can now check real-time parking availability using the 'Namo Bharat Connect' mobile application, which helps reduce waiting time and eases last-mile planning, it added. The NCRTC said the premium coach upgrade particularly benefits the young professionals and students, who require a quieter and more stable environment during travel such as for attending online classes or meetings.

The operational stretch of Namo Bharat currently covers 55 km from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, with 11 stations. The trial runs are underway on other segments of the corridor, including between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar, and Meerut South to Modipuram.

