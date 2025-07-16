Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Good news for commuters as 3 more Namo Bharat stations to be operational soon, they are...

This marks a major step towards the full commissioning of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

Namo Bharat train: Good news has come for Namo Bharat train commuters as the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will get three more stations by July end. The three new Namo Bharat stations are constructed between Meerut South and Modipuram. They are ready for operations along with Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi. These three stations are Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram in Meerut. This marks a major step towards the full commissioning of the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

Shatabdi Nagar station

It comes after the operational Meerut South station. It is an elevated station -- 215 metres long and 17 metres high. It is ready for operations and will cater to both Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro trains.

Begumpul station

Begumpul is underground and situated in the heart of Meerut's market area. With a length of 246 metres, a width of 24.5 metres and a depth of around 22 metres, it is among the largest stations in the corridor. "Finishing work is currently in the final stages here," said the official.

Modipuram, the final station

Modipuram station is located along the National Highway. It has completed civil construction, and finishing work is underway at full speed. "To ensure safe pedestrian movement across the highway, a foot over bridge has also been built. Its civil structure is complete and we are now finishing the detailing," said the official.

Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi

The originating station at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi is ready for operations. It will serve as a major multi-modal transport hub connecting the Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and the Ring Road.

Around 215 metres in length, 50 metres in width and 15 metres in height, the Sarai Kale Khan station is equipped with five entry-exit gates, 14 lifts and 18 escalators to manage high passenger volumes. To strengthen connectivity, a 280-metre-long Foot Over Bridge (FOB) is being built to connect Sarai Kale Khan with the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

Namo Bharat trains

Currently, Namo Bharat trains are operational along a 55-km stretch between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South. The 23-km Meerut Metro section, with 13 stations, includes both elevated and underground tracks. Trial runs have been successful, the official added.

