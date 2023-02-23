Delhi-Meerut RRTS fare: Duhai-Sahibabad list of stations, ticket prices revealed

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The Duhai-Sahibabad Section will be 17 kilometers long.

The work for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS metro is underway. According to reports, an automatic fare collection system will be installed on the Sahibabad-Duhai section of the rapid rail system. This system will automatically deduct the fares of commuters based on kilometers travelled. This will save the time of the commuters and prevent crowding at stations. The passengers will have paper and online tickets with QR codes, or the National Common Mobility Card or Open Loop Contactless Card to choose from.

The passengers will be able to buy NCMC cards from metro stations, banks and transport outlets. They can buy tickets with QR codes at RRTS stations. They can also use the NCRTC's mobile application to buy digital tickets.

The AFC system has reached the Duhai station of RRTS and is being tested. The mobility card will be used for both intercity and intracity travels.

This ticket system will also be able to lower the ticket cost from the perspective of the authorities. The entire corridor will be 82 kilometers long. This corridor will have 25 stations. The Duhai-Sahibabad line is the priority section. It is expected to be started this year by June.

The Duhai-Sahibabad Section will be 17 kilometers long. This section will have four stations -- Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldar and Duhai.

By the end of this year, it is possible that a 40-km-long chunk of the line will be operational. The top speed of the train is expected to be 180 km per hour.

30 rapid trains will be running on the corridor. Initially, 13 will be allowed to operate. When fully operational, Delhi-Meerut transit will be possible in a flat 50 minutes.

These trains will have modern amenities like automatic doors, integrated AC system, storage, separate coach for women, WIFI, USB charging points and CCTV.

As of now, there is no official declaration of the fares. However, it is expected that the fare will be charged at the rate of Rs 2 per km. This means the entire Delhi-Meerut transit may cost Rs 160 and the Duhai-Sahibabad transit will cost Rs 34. Rs 30,000 crore will be spent on the project.