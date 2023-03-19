Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Check inauguration date, route, station and more

File Photo

The 17-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System corridor has seen a flurry of activity as workers gear up for the start of train operations. The primary portion of the rapid rail is scheduled to begin service in the final week of March. To get to the station, passengers won't have to wait too long. Every stop on the Fast Rail line will be serviced within 5–10 minutes.

The primary section of RRTS is ready. The Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot stations are all located here. All of the stations are now through their final stages of development. There is also a lift and a set of automated stairs available for use. At this time, rapid testing of rails and signals is being conducted.

Rapid Rail is capable of reaching speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour. The maximum speed while in operation is 160 kph. At regular intervals of 5-10 minutes, Rapid Train service will be available. The station's quick rail connections to metro stations, train stations, and bus depots were built by the National Capital Region Transport Company.

On Friday, just before to the start of the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Fast Rail, there was a significant success. In Meerut, they opened the fourth and last tunnel. Team members from the NCRTC proclaimed "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they opened the fourth tunnel.

Officials from the NCRTC reported on Friday that the 750-meter tunnel from Begumpul to Gandhibagh has been successfully bored by the Sudarshan 8.3 Tunnel Boring Machine.

Between Begumpul and Gandhibagh, a parallel tunnel has been built. The first tunnel between Gandhibagh and Begumpul was finished by Sudarshan 8.3 in October. Two parallel tunnels are available for the operation of fast rail, allowing for the smooth passage of trains along the subterranean line.