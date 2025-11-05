Delhi-Meerut RRTS: BIG update on Jangpura Namo Bharat Station, final phase of construction...; check details

Once completed, the facility will serve as a key operational and maintenance hub for the high-speed RRTS corridor in Delhi.

Delhi-Meerut RRTS news: The Jangpura Namo Bharat Station is moving closer to completion with the final phase of construction and interior works now set to begin, PTI reported. The station is currently being used as a stabling yard for train operations of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Once completed, the facility will serve as a key operational and maintenance hub for the high-speed RRTS corridor in Delhi.

According to a recent bid notice issued by NCRTC, the corporation has invited bids for the execution of balance finishing, interior, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) and signalling and telecommunication works in Tower-C at the GatiShakti Greens Complex in Jangpura.

Project timeline

As per the document, the project has a completion period of seven months from the date of commencement. The bid security amount has been fixed at Rs 19.89 lakh with validity up to August 12, 2026. The tender process began on October 17, with the last date for submission of bids set for November 15, it read.

Jangpura Station Node

The Jangpura station node will connect South Delhi neighbourhoods from Jangpura, Ashram, Maharani Bagh, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar to the larger Namo Bharat corridor linking Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar to Anand Vihar and onward into Meerut. Nearby heritages to this station are Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, Humayun Tomboy, Lodhi Garden and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Jangpura Namo Bharat Station

The Jangpura facility is an important part of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS network, which aims to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities by providing high-speed, commuter-friendly connectivity. Jangpura station is being connected by Mathura Road in South Delhi for smooth accessibility.

In this process, a four-lane connecting road is being constructed by NCRTC from Mathura Road to go towards Jangpura Namo Bharat station. With this construction in place, the residents of Ashram, Maharani Bagh, Nizzamuddin and Jangpura can avail Namo Bharat services easily, without any hassle of getting stuck in traffic jams. The depot currently functions as a stabling and maintenance point for Namo Bharat trains operating on the corridor.

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor

Presently, a 55-km section of the 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between New Ashok Nagar (in Delhi) and Meerut South (in Uttar Pradesh), with 11 stations, is operational.