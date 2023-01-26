Ghaziabad-Delhi RRTS: Anand Vihar, New Ashok Nagar BIG UPDATE; tentative dates revealed

Ghaziabad-Delhi RRTS: The trail runs are on. The minimum speed of the RRTS corridor will be 100 km (File)

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS project has picked up pace ahead of its March 2023 launch. The Ghaziabad-Duhai stretch of the high-speed rail corridor is expected to be launched by March. It will take 55 minutes to cover the entire length of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor, when fully operational. The corridor will have stations in Meerut, Delhi and Ghaziabad. The entire length of the corridor is 82 kilometers. Out of this, 12 kilometres in total is underground.

Between Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar, the underground tunnel is around 3 kilometres long. Between Sahibabad and Anand Vihar, the tunnel length is 2 kilometres. So out of the parallel 10 kilometres on the route, 5.5 km of tunnelling work has been completed.

Between Delhi and Sahibabad, four tunnel boring machines are working continuously. Between Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar, four kilometres of tunneling work is complete. Four more such machines are working on the Sahibabad-New Ashoknagar stretch.

In Meerut, 11-km-long tunnels are to be constructed out of which 5 km have been completed. Between Meerut and Bhainsali, 2 kilometres worth of tunnelling work is complete. A 750-metre-long tunnel has been created between Meerut and Begumpur.

The Duhai-Meerut South section of the corridor is expected to be started by October 23. The Sahibabad-Delhi Sarai Kale Khan section's tentative operation deadline is May 2024.

The trail runs are on. The minimum speed of the RRTS corridor will be 100 km per hour whereas the maximum will be 160 km per hour.