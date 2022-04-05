Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System to run from 2025, know its speciality

On Monday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry gave special information regarding the Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor. According to this, the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor is on its track and will start running within its deadline of June 2025.

In response to a question, Minister Kaushal Kishore informed that the work of this corridor is going on in full swing and it will be completed on its due date. By February, this corridor had completed the target of 24.8%. Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System Corridor is 82 km long.

Once this comes into force, the distance between Delhi and Meerut will be covered in just one hour. In March 2019, PM Narendra Modi started this project. According to the information, the long track with a distance of 17 km from Sahibabad to Duhai, will begin by the end of this year. There will be a total of 25 stations including 2 depots at Duhai and Modipuram and 1 stabling yard at Jangpura.

Beneficial to the environment

Let us tell you that this train will run at a speed of 180 km per hour. Accordingly, it will cover the distance of hundred km in an hour. Also, passengers will get this train every five to ten minutes. Apart from this, the RRTS project is also being considered special from the point of view of environmental protection.

Since the commissioning of this corridor, about 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions are expected to come down every year. Special care is also being taken for the facilities of the passengers in this train.

It will have 2X2 transverse seating, comfortable standing space, luggage rack, dynamic route map, infotainment system, CCTV camera, laptop/mobile charging facility, illumination-based auto control lighting system, temperature control system and more.