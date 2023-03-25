Search icon
Delhi-Meerut-Pauri direct highway to be built, new bridge on Bijnor barrage likely

National Highway 119's four lane project had been stalled due to the forest department's NOC and funds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

A bridge will also be built on the Bijnor barrage. (Representational)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of Delhi-Pauri Garhwal highway. The Delhi-Meerut-Pauri highway will connect Delhi, Pauri Garwhal and Bijnor with a 126-km-long highway.

The authorities have been building the Meerut-Pauri Garhwal highway since 2020. The Meerut-Pauri highway is 126 km long. From Bijnor to Bahsuma, 40 kilometers of the highway was left. Now the minister has noded for this stretch.

A bridge will also be built on the Bijnor barrage. This has been included in the four-lane project. It will be constructed after the forest department's nod.

Between the barrage and the new bridge, a distance of 500 metres will be there. 

After this, a highway will soon be built on it.

Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Alia Bhatt birthday: Actress's net worth is more than Rs 500 crore, she owns clothing brand, expensive cars, and more
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
