Delhi-Meerut-Pauri direct highway to be built, new bridge on Bijnor barrage likely

A bridge will also be built on the Bijnor barrage. (Representational)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approved Rs 2,000 crore for the construction of Delhi-Pauri Garhwal highway. The Delhi-Meerut-Pauri highway will connect Delhi, Pauri Garwhal and Bijnor with a 126-km-long highway.

The authorities have been building the Meerut-Pauri Garhwal highway since 2020. The Meerut-Pauri highway is 126 km long. From Bijnor to Bahsuma, 40 kilometers of the highway was left. Now the minister has noded for this stretch.

A bridge will also be built on the Bijnor barrage. This has been included in the four-lane project. It will be constructed after the forest department's nod.

Between the barrage and the new bridge, a distance of 500 metres will be there.

National Highway 119's four lane project had been stalled due to the forest department's NOC and funds. After this, a highway will soon be built on it.