INDIA

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and more

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor connects Delhi to Meerut, offering speed, comfort, and affordable fares. Read here to know full route, ticket prices and travel time.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 01:33 PM IST

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Metro: Check full route, ticket prices, travel time and more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat Train and the Meerut Metro in Meerut, marking a significant milestone in the region's transportation infrastructure. The event was attended by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting the importance of this development for the people of western Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor

The 82-kilometre Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor connects Delhi to Meerut, offering speed, comfort, and affordable fares. This corridor has 16 stations, including Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot Station, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, Modipuram, and Modipuram Depot.

Namo Bharat train fares

Passengers travelling from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram on the Namo Bharat Train will pay Rs 210 in the standard coach. Fares vary depending on the station of boarding or destination along the route. For instance, fares from Sarai Kale Khan to New Ashok Nagar cost Rs 30, Anand Vihar Rs 50, Sahibabad Rs 70, Ghaziabad Rs 80, and so on.

Premium coaches will cost 20% extra over standard fares. The fares for the return journey from Modipuram to Sarai Kale Khan are also Rs 210, with fares to intermediate stations as follows: Begumpul Rs 30, Shatabdi Nagar Rs 50, Meerut South Rs 60, Modi Nagar North Rs 80, Ghaziabad Rs 150, Anand Vihar Rs 180, and New Ashok Nagar Rs 200.

Meerut metro fares and stations

The Meerut Metro covers major areas within Meerut city, with fares ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 60. A journey from Modipuram to Meerut South costs Rs 60, while shorter trips are cheaper. The Meerut Metro has 13 stations: Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, Modipuram, and Modipuram Depot.

Faster, comfortable, and affordable travel

With the launch of the Namo Bharat Train and the Meerut Metro, travel between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh has become faster and more comfortable. Commuters now have a reliable, cost-effective, and convenient option, reducing journey times while connecting key towns and urban areas

