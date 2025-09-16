Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hour; check inauguration date, frequency, details

The last station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, located at Sarai Kale Khan, is all set to start operations soon, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate on September 17, Wednesday. With the inauguration of the new station, travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut will be reduced to just one hour, with stops at each station, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Saturday.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 08:49 PM IST

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hour; check inauguration date, frequency, details
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hour
The last station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, located at Sarai Kale Khan, is all set to start operations soon, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely inaugurate on September 17, Wednesday. With the inauguration of the new station, travel time between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut will be reduced to just one hour, with stops at each station, officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said on Saturday.

What is the travel time between Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut?

The inauguration coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But there is no official confirmation of the date yet. “The entire 82.15 km long corridor with 16 stations, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be commissioned soon,” officials said, according to PTI.

The Sarai Kale Khan station is 215 metres long, 50 metres wide, and 15 metres in height, and it will provide seamless interconnection between the three RRTS corridors. The Sarai Kale Khan station is one of the largest, has been strategically constructed to accommodate passengers in huge quantity at once and is set to become a major transit hub connecting Delhi with its neighbouring states.

NCRTC spokesperson Puneet Vats stated, “Namo Bharat trains, with a maximum operational speed of 160 kilometres per hour, offer a fast, comfortable and reliable option for longer-distance commuters. Unlike conventional railway or metro services, passengers do not require seat reservations and benefit from fewer stops and quicker travel.

What does the Namo Bharat RRTS train consist?

The Namo Bharat has 30 trainsets, each of which consists of six coaches and operates between New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi and a popular destination in Uttar Pradesh, that is Meerut South. Each train runs at an interval of 15 minutes from each station and almost reaches its top speed of 160 kmph, but only between specific segments of the 11-station route.

The NCRTC officials said that the complete corridor will spread to 82.15 kilometers, connecting Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, consisting of a total of 16 stations on the route. “The entire 82.15 km long corridor with 16 stations, starting from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to be commissioned soon,” officials said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

