Delhi-Meerut RRTS: India’s first semi-high speed regional rail service named ‘RAPIDX’ (file photo)

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The much-awaited Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Delhi and Meerut via Ghaziabad will connect key urban nodes across Delhi-NCR. Before its official launch, the country`s first semi-high-speed regional rail service on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor has got its name. National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has announced that the rail service will be named RAPIDX.

According to NCRTC, the brand name RAPIDX is easy to read and simple to pronounce in various languages. The name `RAPID` has already been adopted and is loved as their own transit system by the citizens across the region, in both Hindi and English languages.

"In addition to signifying speed and progress, the X in the name denotes next-generation technology and the new-age mobility solution. It also represents youth, optimism, and energy," NCRTC said.

The RAPIDX services on the first 83-km long RRTS corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly. NCRTC is targeting to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public by 2025. Before that, it will operationalise a 17-km long Priority Section between Sahibabad and Duhai in 2023, before the scheduled time.

NCRTC further said that a green leaf symbol is the highlight of the brand`s commitment towards decarbonization by not only decongesting NCR and reducing the number of vehicles on the road but also by the use of green energy.

READ | Meet Arvind Lal, chairman of Rs 15,000 crore company, his net worth is...

It is notable that NCRTC is tapping green energy by the installation of solar panels on stations and depots as well as the use of blended power in traction which is planned to be increased progressively.

RAPIDX will connect the people who choose to live in their hometowns in NCR with the national capital, through a modern, world-class, sustainable, convenient, fast, safe and comfortable means of travel. For the youth in NCR, RAPIDX will provide easier and faster access to a world of opportunities leading them towards their aspirations.

(With inputs from ANI)