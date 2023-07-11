Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: School bus collides with SUV in Ghaziabad; 6 including 2 children killed

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has claimed six lives after a school bus collided with an SUV, killing six people and leaving dozens injured.

A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the early hours of Tuesday, where a school bus collided with an SUV car in Ghaziabad, claiming six lives so far. Out of the total six dead, two are children.

The police said that the school bus, which did not have any passengers at the time of the accident, was coming from the wrong direction on the expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, ramming into the SUV carrying six passengers in the car.

CCTV footage of the SUV-bus accident on Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/ZeIilkh3cQ July 11, 2023

After the high-impact collision of the two vehicles, all six people who died in the accident were occupants of the car, including two children. The police said that the car was headed to Gurugram, Haryana, and the driver of the school bus has been arrested by the authorities.

The SUV had a total of eight passengers, out of which six died while two are admitted to the hospital. The impact of the accident was so strong that the bodies of the deceased were recovered after cutting the doors of the vehicle.

READ | Explained: How Uniform Civil Code can have impact on age of consent, marriage-divorce laws in India?