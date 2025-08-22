BIG BREAKING: SC stays order on relocation of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court has delivered its verdict today on August 22, in a plea challenging its August 11 order directing the relocation of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters. A three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria has stayed the order from August 11.

On August 11, Supreme court order directed municipal bodies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Ghaziabad to shift stray dogs to shelters within eight weeks. The court warned of strict action against anyone obstructing the implementation of the order. The Solicitor General highlighted the severity of the issue, citing 37 lakh dog bite cases in 2024 and 305 rabies-related deaths.