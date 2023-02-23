Search icon
Delhi MCD violence: Mayor Shelly Oberoi vows action against Rekha Gupta; AAP says BJP unable to digest defeat

Shelly Oberoi defeated Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to become the first ever AAP mayor of Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

New Delhi: New Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has vowed action against BJP's Rekha Gupta over a ruckus in the MCD House on Wednesday. Oberoi alleged that some BJP councillors threw the ballot box and tore ballot papers during the election for the standing committee. She claimed even she was attacked by the BJP councillors who gheraoed the well of the House because of which it had to be adjourned 13 times.

She said BJP members Rekha Gupta and Amit Nagpal resorted to what she called hooliganism and action will be taken against them. She said the BJP's behaviour was unconstitutional.

Oberoi defeated Rekha Gupta by 34 votes to become the first ever AAP mayor of Delhi.

Several members of both the parties exchanged blows with each other and even hurled plastic bottles at each other on Wednesday night.

The house has been adjourned till 10 am on Friday.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP hasn't been able to accept their defeat.

"When the BJP resorted to hooliganism, 47 votes were already cast for the standing committee. Elections can never be conducted in this manner. What if the BJP resorts to hooliganism again after 100 votes and asks to consider them invalid," Senior AAP leader Atishi said.

With inputs from PTI

