Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

Iran deadly attack on US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain kills 21 amid ongoing war: Report

Sayani Gupta demands safe streets, homes, workplaces for women on Women's Day 2026: 'Men need to be raised correctly'

Rohit Sharma warns Jasprit Bumrah of Finn Allen threat ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Explained: What is mixed soil pitch and why T20 World Cup final has a different surface than 2023 ODI final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, probe on

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Mod

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished illegal portions of a house linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case that killed 26-year-old Tarun Kumar.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday demolished illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the fatal clash that occurred in Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations. The incident had led to the death of a 26-year-old man, intensifying tensions in the locality.

According to officials, the demolition drive targeted only the unauthorised extensions of the property rather than the entire structure. The action was carried out under tight security, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the area to maintain order.

Heavy Security During Demolition

Authorities divided the neighbourhood into several zones, sectors and sub-sectors to manage the situation effectively. Police cordoned off the area while civic workers used bulldozers to remove the illegal construction.

Residents gathered nearby as the demolition took place, while dust and debris filled the streets during the operation. Officials said the process was conducted under supervision to ensure law and order were maintained throughout the drive.

Civic Authorities Cite Encroachment

MCD officials stated that the action was part of a broader campaign to remove unauthorised structures built over drainage systems. According to a senior official from the civic body’s west zone, the construction had obstructed the natural flow of water in the drain.

Authorities emphasised that with the monsoon season approaching, clearing such encroachments was necessary to prevent waterlogging and flooding in the area. The demolition, they said, was carried out in line with municipal regulations concerning illegal construction on public infrastructure.

Victim’s Family Demands Strict Action

The demolition comes after the victim’s relatives demanded strict measures against the accused. Family members had earlier called for a crackdown similar to the “bulldozer model” associated with Yogi Adityanath, urging authorities to demolish illegal properties belonging to those involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, condemned the violence and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance towards serious criminal offences.

Background of the Uttam Nagar Clash

The violent confrontation occurred on March 4 in the JJ Colony area of Uttam Nagar. Police said the clash began when a minor girl playing with water balloons accidentally splashed one on a woman, triggering an argument between two families.

The dispute soon escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the death of Tarun Kumar, 26. Investigators revealed that the families had known each other for decades but had ongoing disagreements over issues such as parking and garbage disposal.

So far, police have arrested seven individuals and detained a minor in connection with the case. Charges under murder as well as provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been added to the FIR as the investigation continues.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup
US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points
Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon toll nears 400
Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway
Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, probe on
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts
Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Mod
Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report
Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement