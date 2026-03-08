Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi demolished illegal portions of a house linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar Holi clash case that killed 26-year-old Tarun Kumar.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday demolished illegal portions of a house linked to one of the accused in the fatal clash that occurred in Uttam Nagar during Holi celebrations. The incident had led to the death of a 26-year-old man, intensifying tensions in the locality.

According to officials, the demolition drive targeted only the unauthorised extensions of the property rather than the entire structure. The action was carried out under tight security, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the area to maintain order.

Heavy Security During Demolition

Authorities divided the neighbourhood into several zones, sectors and sub-sectors to manage the situation effectively. Police cordoned off the area while civic workers used bulldozers to remove the illegal construction.

Residents gathered nearby as the demolition took place, while dust and debris filled the streets during the operation. Officials said the process was conducted under supervision to ensure law and order were maintained throughout the drive.

Civic Authorities Cite Encroachment

MCD officials stated that the action was part of a broader campaign to remove unauthorised structures built over drainage systems. According to a senior official from the civic body’s west zone, the construction had obstructed the natural flow of water in the drain.

Authorities emphasised that with the monsoon season approaching, clearing such encroachments was necessary to prevent waterlogging and flooding in the area. The demolition, they said, was carried out in line with municipal regulations concerning illegal construction on public infrastructure.

Victim’s Family Demands Strict Action

The demolition comes after the victim’s relatives demanded strict measures against the accused. Family members had earlier called for a crackdown similar to the “bulldozer model” associated with Yogi Adityanath, urging authorities to demolish illegal properties belonging to those involved in the killing.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, condemned the violence and reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance towards serious criminal offences.

Background of the Uttam Nagar Clash

The violent confrontation occurred on March 4 in the JJ Colony area of Uttam Nagar. Police said the clash began when a minor girl playing with water balloons accidentally splashed one on a woman, triggering an argument between two families.

The dispute soon escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the death of Tarun Kumar, 26. Investigators revealed that the families had known each other for decades but had ongoing disagreements over issues such as parking and garbage disposal.

So far, police have arrested seven individuals and detained a minor in connection with the case. Charges under murder as well as provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been added to the FIR as the investigation continues.