Delhi MCD results: BJP wins Seelampur's Maujpur, Kotla Mubarakpur, AAP wins Jama Masjid, Kapashera

MCD results: Aam Aadmi Party's Sultana Abad has won from Jama Masjid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Delhi MCD polls: AAP's Rakesh Joshi has won from Kapashera.

The BJP and AAP are locked in a neck-and-neck battle in the Delhi MCD election results. AAP has either won or is leading in 130 seats whereas BJP has won or is leading in over 100 seats. The competition is tougher than what was predicted by the exit polls earlier this week. Exit polls had predicted an easy win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. BJP has won Ward Number 202 by 3014 votes. It has also won Seelmampur's Ward Number 228, Maujpur. 

BJP's Ramkishor Sharma won from the Shakarpur ward by 3014 votes. He is the party's Shahdara chief. Anil Sharma has won from Maujpur. 

Aam Aadmi Party's Sultana Abad has won from Jama Masjid. AAP has also won Kapashara. BJP's Alka Raghav won from Laxmi Nagar. 

AAP's Rakesh Joshi has won from Kapashera. 

The BJP has won 10 seats whereas AAP won 6 seats. Congress is leading on 11 seats, independents on 5 seats, and BSP on 1 seat. 

There are 250 wards in Delhi MCD. 

In 2017, despite AAP's landslide win in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the party failed to make its mark in MCD polls. The BJP had scored a landslide victory. 

