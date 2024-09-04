Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

The BJP won 7 out of 12 seats in the Delhi MCD Ward Committee elections, attributing their success to AAP's inactivity over the past two years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a significant win in the recent Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Ward Committee elections, clinching victory in 7 out of the 12 seats. The remaining 5 seats were won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This outcome is seen as a major success for the BJP, especially after a period of inactivity within the MCD.

Raja Iqbal Singh, a BJP Councillor and Leader of Opposition in the MCD, credited the BJP's success to AAP's lack of action over the past two years. According to Singh, no substantial work was done by the MCD during this time, which led to councillors supporting the BJP in the elections. He emphasized the importance of this victory for the people of Delhi, noting that many projects in the city were dependent on the Standing Committee. Singh expressed confidence that the BJP would also win the upcoming Standing Committee elections.

The election process, however, was not without controversy. There were concerns on Tuesday about whether the polls would take place as scheduled. Mayor Shelly Oberoi initially refused to appoint presiding officers, citing what she called an "undemocratic process" and insufficient notice for filing nominations. She criticized the short timeframe given for nominations and requested that the election process be restarted with at least a week's notice to ensure fairness. The Mayor noted that several councillors were unable to file nominations due to the one-day notice period.

Despite these concerns, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi proceeded with the election of the chairman, deputy chairman, and members of the Standing Committee for the 12 wards as originally planned.

After the election results were announced, BJP candidates from the Narela Zone expressed their gratitude and optimism. Pawan Kumar, the BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 30, thanked MP Yogender Chandoliya and the councillors for their hard work in winning the elections. He vowed to work towards making the Narela Zone a top area in Delhi and highlighted the importance of forming a Standing Committee to secure funds for future projects.

Babita, the BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 31, credited the victory to the efforts of MP Yogender Chandoliya, the BJP party, and the women councillors. Anju Devi, another BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 29, also expressed her gratitude to the party leadership and councillors, stating that the formation of the Standing Committee would allow them to address their concerns and secure the necessary funds for their zone.

