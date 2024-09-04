Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

Haryana Assembly elections: BJP releases first list of 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini to contest from...

Duleep Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming - All you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

India’s wrestling star Sangram Singh set for MMA debut against Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

Tasty Indian dishes that keep kidney healthy

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: 7 expected upgrades

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

Teams to lose most Test matches at home

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के �लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Lekha Washington says film industry was 'extremely patriarchal, male-dominated', reacts to Hema Committee report

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiranjeevi donates Rs 50 lakh each for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

Chiyaan Vikram explains why Thangalaan will stay with him for whole life, Parvathy Thiruvothu lauds Pa Ranjith for...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

The BJP won 7 out of 12 seats in the Delhi MCD Ward Committee elections, attributing their success to AAP's inactivity over the past two years.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats
BJP beats AAP in Delhi MCD Ward Committee Elections, Source: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a significant win in the recent Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Ward Committee elections, clinching victory in 7 out of the 12 seats. The remaining 5 seats were won by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This outcome is seen as a major success for the BJP, especially after a period of inactivity within the MCD.

Raja Iqbal Singh, a BJP Councillor and Leader of Opposition in the MCD, credited the BJP's success to AAP's lack of action over the past two years. According to Singh, no substantial work was done by the MCD during this time, which led to councillors supporting the BJP in the elections. He emphasized the importance of this victory for the people of Delhi, noting that many projects in the city were dependent on the Standing Committee. Singh expressed confidence that the BJP would also win the upcoming Standing Committee elections.

The election process, however, was not without controversy. There were concerns on Tuesday about whether the polls would take place as scheduled. Mayor Shelly Oberoi initially refused to appoint presiding officers, citing what she called an "undemocratic process" and insufficient notice for filing nominations. She criticized the short timeframe given for nominations and requested that the election process be restarted with at least a week's notice to ensure fairness. The Mayor noted that several councillors were unable to file nominations due to the one-day notice period.

Despite these concerns, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi proceeded with the election of the chairman, deputy chairman, and members of the Standing Committee for the 12 wards as originally planned.

After the election results were announced, BJP candidates from the Narela Zone expressed their gratitude and optimism. Pawan Kumar, the BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 30, thanked MP Yogender Chandoliya and the councillors for their hard work in winning the elections. He vowed to work towards making the Narela Zone a top area in Delhi and highlighted the importance of forming a Standing Committee to secure funds for future projects.

Babita, the BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 31, credited the victory to the efforts of MP Yogender Chandoliya, the BJP party, and the women councillors. Anju Devi, another BJP candidate from Narela Zone Ward Number 29, also expressed her gratitude to the party leadership and councillors, stating that the formation of the Standing Committee would allow them to address their concerns and secure the necessary funds for their zone.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's richest monarch, not Saudi Arabia king, Sultan of Brunei, UK's King Charles III, his net worth is...

Meet world's richest monarch, not Saudi Arabia king, Sultan of Brunei, UK's King Charles III, his net worth is...

With launch of iPhone 16 series, here are some Apple products that may go off the shelves this year

With launch of iPhone 16 series, here are some Apple products that may go off the shelves this year

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

This superstar cried for two months after losing film to Arvind Swamy, was ready to retire: 'I screwed it up'

NASA breaks silence on ‘strange noises’ coming from Sunita Williams' spacecraft, said, 'crew is asked to…'

NASA breaks silence on ‘strange noises’ coming from Sunita Williams' spacecraft, said, 'crew is asked to…'

UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty's marksheet goes viral on social media, check his scores in different subjects

UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty's marksheet goes viral on social media, check his scores in different subjects

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

Teachers' Day 2024: 5 iconic teachers in Bollywood films who gave us meaningful life lessons

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

5 most expensive cars ever sold at auction

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

7 richest Indian CEOs in 2024

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement