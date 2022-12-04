Delhi MCD Polls 2022: How to vote, which documents to bring; all you need to know

Representational Image

The high-stakes election for Delhi's municipal government is taking place today. To guarantee orderly proceedings, the government would deploy around 40,000 police officers, 20,000 house guards, and 108 companies of paramilitary and state armed police units.

The Aam Aadmi Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress Party are generally considered to be the three main contenders in this election. Votes will be tallied on December 7 when polls close from 8am to 5.30pm.

Here is how to vote:

Voter list? Go to https://sec.delhi.gov.in/, click 'MCD Election 2022', then 'Electoral Roll,' or download Nigam Chunav Delhi on playstore.

Check the BLO or political party voter slip for the voting booth and voter serial number.

Voter slip and EPIC to voting place. If you don't have EPIC, you may vote using any of 12 state-approved IDs.

If you need a voter slip, visit a political party table near the voting site. The voter slip isn't required, but it helps poll workers find your name on the electoral register.

Go to the first polling station's electoral roll officer. He'll check your ID and announce your name and serial number so polling agents know you're legit.

The second poll worker will ink your left forefinger. Sign your name and serial number on the electoral register.

The third polling officer will collect the designated voter's slip and trigger the EVM's ballot button.

Find the EVM's enclosure. Choose a candidate by pressing the blue EVM button. The ballot will include the candidate's name and emblem. If you don't like any candidates, you may vote NOTA. A red light and lengthy beep ensure your vote was recorded. In MCD elections, there is no VVPAT machine to verify your vote.

You can carry these documents if you do not have EPIC

The MNREGA Job Card, Aadhaar Card, and Other Identification Documents Necessary to Apply for and Accept Employment Bank or post office picture ID book, Insurance ID cards for healthcare, distributed by the Ministry of Labor License to drive, Permanent Account Number card, The National Population Register Smart Card, issued by the Registrar General of India, Indian citizenship, Pension document with picture ID cards for government employees, those working for PSUs or LLPs, and members of the military. ID cards for members of parliament, the Legislative Library, and the Legislative Council.

Vote at home

Voting from home is an option for those who are either above the age of 80 or have a physical disability. In order to get vote paper, please contact your regional election worker assistant (RWA) or booth level officer.

Since the reunion of the municipal bodies, this is the first election to take place. As a precursor to the 2012 municipal elections, the Congress government split the Municipal Corporation of Delhi into three separate entities. The national government consolidated the three in April, reducing the number of wards in Delhi from 272 to 250 by an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Act.