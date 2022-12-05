Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Exit polls predict clean sweep for AAP with over 150 seats, set to end BJP's 15-year rule

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal - File Photo

Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The Aam Aadmi Party is set to sweep the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, which were held on December 4. According to two exit polls, the AAP will bag 151-160 seats out of the 250 wards while the BJP’s tally will be 80-89 seats. The Congress is once again set to face disappointment as both exit polls have predicted 5-8 seats for the Grand Old Party.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicts 149-171 seats for AAP, 69-91 seats for BJP and 3-7 seats for Congress party. On the other hand, Times Now exit poll predicts 146-156 seats for AAP, 84-94 seats for BJP, and 6-10 seats for Congress.

While exit polls often go wrong, in case they turn out correct on the results day, this would come as a big setback for the BJP, which has been controlling the MCD for the past 15 years.