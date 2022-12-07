Search icon
Delhi MCD elections results: Meet Bobby Kinnar, AAP's only transgender candidate who won from Sultanpuri

Bobby's story of struggle is inspirational. She had to drop out of Class 9 as she was bullied and harassed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

Bobby Kinnar joined social work in 2011 (File)

Bobby Kinnar, the only transgender candidate in the Delhi MCD elections 2022, has won from her constituency. She is the AAP candidate from Sultanpur A Ward 43. She defeated her nearest BJP and Congress rivals. Bobi had contested the elections as an independent candidate in 2017 but lost. 

She is the first-ever transgender candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party. She is known for her social work. She has reportedly helped several children in her area get admissions, which is an onerous task in the national capital. She is 38 years old. She was given away by her family to a guruji at the tender age of 15. 

Bobby story of struggle is inspirational. She had to drop out of Class 9 as she was bullied and harassed. She entered social work and politics in 2011 after she took part in the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement. Her aim is to remove corruption from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. 

Bobby said she was associated with the Anna movement and was inspired by the man in his 70s who was taking on the Congress government.

Bobby's agenda is simple -- development. She wants to beautify the parks, and make them clean and accessible to the masses. 

She had said that she would empower the transgender community if she won the elections. She also promised to provide funding for the education of less fortunate kids.

“If I win the polls, it will send a strong message and also encourage transgenders to come forward and make their mark," she said. 

