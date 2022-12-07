Delhi MCD elections 2022: Track live vote counting on Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app, here’s how to download

Know how to track Delhi MCD vote count on Nigam Chunav Delhi app

The Delhi MCD elections 2022 results will be declared today, December 7, and the counting of the votes for the same is currently underway. The counting of the votes for the MCD polls 2022 started at 8 am today, and will likely be finished at 5:30 pm.

While almost all media outlets are running live coverage of the Delhi MCD vote counting, there are other ways how you can track the live counting of the votes through your mobile phones. This includes downloading the Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile application.

The Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app can be downloaded on Android and Apple phones and will show all the live updates regarding the Delhi MCD elections 2022. Apart from the mobile application, you can also track the live vote count through the State Election Commission of NCT Delhi.

How to download Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app

Step 1: Open the Android Play Store or Apple Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: In the search box, type Nigam Chunav Delhi. The SEC app will pop up on the screen.

Step 3: Click on the download option. Make sure you have an active internet connection.

Step 4: Once the application is downloaded, you can open the homepage and check the live updates on the MCD elections 2022.

Step 5: One can check the live updates for different seats and candidates through the Nigam Chunav Delhi application.

Apart from the Nigam Chunav Delhi mobile app, those interested in the live vote counting in the Delhi MCD polls 2022 can also do so through the official website of the State Election Commission of the Delhi NCT, sec.delhi.gov.in.

The counting of votes for the Delhi MCD elections 2022 is currently underway for 250 wards across the capital, and according to the early trends and the exit polls, it is expected that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will extend its lead over BJP in the municipal polls.

